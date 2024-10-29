K.Flay Shares New Softer Rendition Of “Perfectly Alone/Barsoap”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 29th, 2024 - 1:31 PM

Today, K.Flay has released the songs, “Perfectly Alone (softer version)” and “Barsoap (softer version)” from her forthcoming new EP, I’m Making Friends With The Silence, is set for release on November 12, through Giant Music. The new EP features six tracks from Flay’s 2023 full length studio album, MONO, that were reimagined and re-recorded with a more reflective, stripped-back sound that invites listeners into an intimate sonic experience.

As for the music, both “Perfectly Alone (softer version)” and “Barsoap (softer version)” are lovely tunes because they bring a new approach that features the artist collaborating with producer Lonas in Nashville to rework and re-record the tracks with a restrained that focuses on intimacy, subtlety and the power of simplicity.

I’m Making Friends With The Silence brings a promising introspective journey through reimagined tracks that blend Flay’s signature lyrical depth with a gentler and contemplative soundscape. One another note, Flay has perviously revealed her highly anticipated North American headline tour, kicking off on February 24 in Sacramento at the Ace of Spadesand culminating on March 29 at the Belasco in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna