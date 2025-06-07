K.Flay Teams Up With Evanescence For Collaborative New Single “Fight Like A Girl”

Home News Trent Tournour June 7th, 2025 - 8:24 PM

2000s alt rock band Evanescence has been brought back to life for a brand new track with singer-songwriter-rapper extraordinaire K.Flay. The trendy and driving rock cut comes as part of the soundtrack package for the new female-led John Wick film Ballerina. The song, entitled “Fight Like A Girl”, fits the themes of the movie well as it is a piece of girlboss empowerment pop-rock with two of the most consistent female faces in the rock scene of the last twenty years.

The song plays up Evanescence’s nu-metal roots with thunderous guitar riffs, soaring lead vocals and K.Flay doing her best Zach De La Rocha impression at various points throughout the song. It’s the perfect soundtrack to a tense fight scene and a strong reminder that women can be just as badass as anyone else.

According to Blabbermouth.net, Evanescence is mounting a comeback with numerous live appearances opening for massive legacy acts such as My Chemical Romance’s Black Parade anniversary tour and Metallica’s long-running M79 Tour. Given that the band’s unquestioned biggest hit 2003’s “Bring Me To Life” initially appeared as a song on the Daredevil soundtrack it seems fitting that their newest effort would find itself as part of the sonic world of a new John Wick film.

This song also has the added starpower of pop-rock darling K.Flay who has been consistently releasing music for over a decade in her signature sultry tenor. Together, the two artists create a monster of a song which is sure to stick in the minds of listeners the world over.

Listen to the track here:

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock