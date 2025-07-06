Former King Crimson Members Adrian Belew & Tony Levin Join Forces With Tool Drummer Danny Carey and Steve Vai For New Live Album Beat For September 2025 Release

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 6th, 2025 - 11:31 PM

The legendary former members of King Crimson, Adrian Belew and Tony Levin have joined forces with two other pros, guitarist Steve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey for the BEAT Live album. The BEAT Live album is a creative reinterpretation of three iconic 1980s King Crimson albums, Discipline, Beat and Three Of A Perfect Pair. According to Blabbermouth, the live album is pulled from the group’s BEAT tour in 2024 which featured 65 standing-room-only shows in North America. Due to high demand, the tour was extended several times, particularly in Mexico and South America earlier this year. The success of the tour has led the talented group of rock’n’rollers to release a live album of the tour which will release on September 26. Additionally, the group will be performing BEAT on September 1 at the great Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. Tickets for the performance can be purchased here.

BEAT Live will be available in three versions: a 3-LP set, a Blu-ray release with 2-CDs and a twelve page photo booklet and lastly a limited collector’s edition which includes the Blu-ray, 2-CDs, a bonus CD and a 36-page artbook. The concert film was directed by Angelo Bundini or rather Scrote who is most notably known for his “Celebrating David Bowie” concert series. Regarding the creation of the BEAT tour, Scrote explained that he was initially approached by Adrian Belew. Scrote stated, “When Adrian called me to help bring his idea to fruition, I immediately thought it best to focus on the ‘80s albums: ‘Discipline,’ ‘Beat’ and ‘Three Of A Perfect Pair.’ These three records famously mark Adrian and Tony’s entry into King Crimson. Their fluid, melodic virtuosity, and Fripp’s and Bruford’s dramatic precision created a totally unique, dynamic push and pull that would influence nearly every rock musician and/or band going forward for years, if not decades, to come.”

Fans can get a sneak peek as to what is to come through the release of the BEAT tour’s version of “Neal And Jack And Me.” The performance assures fans that Belew has still got the fiery King Crimson spirit which is only elevated by Levin, Vai and Carey. Steve Vai is also a notable standout with his typical cool playing and striking stage presence. Belew has since reflected on the tour, stating, “You’re walking on stage with three virtuoso musicians, world-class professionals who have seen it all but are still having fun playing this music which is timeless and unlike anything done before or since and the audience knows every word and are so thrilled with the performance the energy and love beaming back at you is overwhelming. What could be better?” Levin added, “The band rocks. So glad we got high quality recordings of what it is we do live – innovation meets classic material.” BEAT Live can be pre-ordered here.

BEAT Live Tracklist:

“Neurotica” “Neal And Jack And Me” “Heartbeat” “Sartori In Tangier” “Model Man” “Dig Me” “Man With An Open Heart” “Industry” “Larks’ Tongues In Aspic Part III” “Waiting Man” “Sheltering Sky” “Sleepless” “Frame By Frame” “Matte Kudasai” “Elephant Talk” “Three Of A Perfect Pair” “Indiscipline” “Red” “Thela Hun Ginjeet”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson