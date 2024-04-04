Tool’s Danny Carey To Join Adrian Belew, Tony Levin & Steve Vai For King Crimson Tribute Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2024 - 3:09 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to loudwire.com, former King Crimson bandmates Adrian Belew and Tony Levin will be celebrating the band’s ’80s era with a series of North American dates featuring Steve Vai and Tool‘s drummer Danny Carey. The band will present music from 1981’s Discipline, 1982’s Beat and 1984’s Three of a Perfect Pair. The tour begins in San Jose, California before making stops in Los Angeles, San Diego, Toronto, Dallas, New York, Boston and Las Vegas. General pre sale tickets go on sale beginning on April 5 at BEAT-tour.com.

Belew and Levin were invited to join King Crimson in 1981 and remained in the lineup until Robert Fripp put the group on hiatus again in 1984. Both Musicians were also part of the next iteration from 1994 to 2008. Levin continued to be in the band until King Crimson’s final tour in 2021. Fripp has given his blessing to this new project.

All-Star ’80s King Crimson Tribute Band Tour Dates

9/12- San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

9/13 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

9/14 – Los Angeles, CA – The United Theater on Broadway

9/15 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim

9/17 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s Concerts

9/18 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

9/20 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theatre

9/21- Houston, TX – Bayou Music Centre

9/22 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

9/24 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

9/26 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker

9/27 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

9/28 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

9/29 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

10/1 – Charlotte, NC – Knight Theater

10/2 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham

10/4 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

10/5 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

10/6 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

10/8 – Richmond, VA – Carpenter Theater in Dominion Energy Center

10/9 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center

10/11: Boston, MA – Shubert Theatre

10/12 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

10/14 – Halifax, NS – Rebecca Cohen Auditorium

10/15 – Moncton, NB – Casino New Brunswick

10/17 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Maisonneuve

10/18 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

10/19 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

10/21 – Albany, NY – The Egg

10/22 – Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre

10/23 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center

10/25 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

10/26 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

10/27 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

10/30 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre

11/1 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center

11/2 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre

11/3 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

11/4 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

11/6 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

11/8 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Photo Credit: Marv Watson