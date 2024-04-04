Tool’s Danny Carey To Join Adrian Belew, Tony Levin & Steve Vai For King Crimson Tribute Tour

According to loudwire.com, former King Crimson bandmates Adrian Belew and Tony Levin will be celebrating the band’s ’80s era with a series of North American dates featuring Steve Vai and Tool‘s drummer Danny Carey. The band will present music from 1981’s Discipline, 1982’s Beat and 1984’s Three of a Perfect Pair. The tour begins in San Jose, California before making stops in Los Angeles, San Diego, Toronto, Dallas, New York, Boston and Las Vegas. General pre sale tickets go on sale beginning on April 5 at BEAT-tour.com.
Belew and Levin were invited to join King Crimson in 1981 and remained in the lineup until Robert Fripp put the group on hiatus again in 1984. Both Musicians were also part of the next iteration from 1994 to 2008. Levin continued to be in the band until King Crimson’s final tour in 2021. Fripp has given his blessing to this new project.
All-Star ’80s King Crimson Tribute Band Tour Dates
9/12- San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
9/13 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort
9/14 – Los Angeles, CA – The United Theater on Broadway
9/15 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim
9/17 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s Concerts
9/18 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre
9/20 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theatre
9/21- Houston, TX – Bayou Music Centre
9/22 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
9/24 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
9/26 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker
9/27 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
9/28 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
9/29 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
10/1 – Charlotte, NC – Knight Theater
10/2 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham
10/4 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
10/5 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
10/6 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
10/8 – Richmond, VA – Carpenter Theater in Dominion Energy Center
10/9 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center
10/11: Boston, MA – Shubert Theatre
10/12 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
10/14 – Halifax, NS – Rebecca Cohen Auditorium
10/15 – Moncton, NB – Casino New Brunswick
10/17 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Maisonneuve
10/18 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
10/19 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center
10/21 – Albany, NY – The Egg
10/22 – Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre
10/23 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center
10/25 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
10/26 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
10/27 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
10/30 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre
11/1 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center
11/2 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre
11/3 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater
11/4 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
11/6 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
11/8 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Photo Credit: Marv Watson