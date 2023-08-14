Peter Murphy Drops From Celebrating David Bowie 2023 Tour Lineup Due To “Ill Health”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 14th, 2023 - 2:11 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to brooklynvegan.com, artist Peter Murphy has stepped away from Celebrating David Bowie 2023 Tour due to ill health and doctors have ordered Murphy to rest and recover. Previously, the tour had already been postponed in back March when the singer had an “unexpected medical procedure.”

In the following statement from social media Murphy briefly shares this thoughts about leaving Celebrating David Bowie 2023 Tour: “I sorely regret not be able to play concerts at this time. I am sure the CDB shows will be great.” said the artist.

From Peter, “I sorely regret not to be able to play concerts at this time. I am sure the Celebrating David Bowie shows will be great.” CELEBRATING DAVID BOWIEhttps://t.co/zJ8OdjPXeT pic.twitter.com/6sqeLJqk2P — CdBowie Concerts (@CdBTour) August 11, 2023

“Due to ill health and doctor’s orders, to rest and recover, Peter Murphy will NOT be appearing with Cdb this Fall. The tour will continue as planned with special guests along the way.”

Celebrating David Bowie 2023 Tour still features Royston Langdon, Adrian Belew, Scrote, Eric Schermerhorn, Ron Dziubla, Matt McJunkins, Jeff Friedl and other special guests.

The tour kicks off in October and hits the New York City area on November 12 at NYCB Theatre in Westbury, NY, November 15 at Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, NJ and November 17 at St. George Theatre in Staten Island.

Celebrating David Bowie 2023 Tour Dates

10/10 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre

10/11 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

10/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

10/16 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim

10/17 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

10/18 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

10/20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10/21 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

10/22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

10/24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

10/25 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

10/26 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

10/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Parker Playhouse

10/31 – St. Petersburg, FL M – ahaffey Theater

11/3 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

11/5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

11/6 – Washington D.C. – The Hamilton Live

11/10 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

11/11 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

11/12 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre at Westbury

11/14 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

11/15: Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center

11/16 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Auditorium

11/17 – Staten Island, NY – St. George Theatre

11/20 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

11/21 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center

11/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado