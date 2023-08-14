Peter Murphy Drops From Celebrating David Bowie 2023 Tour Lineup Due To “Ill Health”

According to brooklynvegan.com, artist Peter Murphy has stepped away from Celebrating David Bowie 2023 Tour due to ill health and doctors have ordered Murphy to rest and recover. Previously, the tour had already been postponed in back March when the singer had an “unexpected medical procedure.”
In the following statement from social media Murphy briefly shares this thoughts about leaving Celebrating David Bowie 2023 Tour: “I sorely regret not be able to play concerts at this time. I am sure the CDB shows will be great.” said the artist.
“Due to ill health and doctor’s orders, to rest and recover, Peter Murphy will NOT be appearing with Cdb this Fall. The tour will continue as planned with special guests along the way.”
Celebrating David Bowie 2023 Tour still features Royston Langdon, Adrian Belew, Scrote, Eric Schermerhorn, Ron Dziubla, Matt McJunkins, Jeff Friedl and other special guests.
The tour kicks off in October and hits the New York City area on November 12 at NYCB Theatre in Westbury, NY, November 15 at Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, NJ and November 17 at St. George Theatre in Staten Island.
Celebrating David Bowie 2023 Tour Dates
10/10 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre
10/11 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
10/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
10/16 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim
10/17 – San Diego, CA – Music Box
10/18 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre
10/20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
10/21 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
10/22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
10/24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
10/25 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
10/26 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
10/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Parker Playhouse
10/31 – St. Petersburg, FL M – ahaffey Theater
11/3 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
11/5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
11/6 – Washington D.C. – The Hamilton Live
11/10 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
11/11 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
11/12 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre at Westbury
11/14 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts
11/15: Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center
11/16 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Auditorium
11/17 – Staten Island, NY – St. George Theatre
11/20 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
11/21 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center
11/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado