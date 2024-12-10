Joe Satriani & Steve Vai Launch New Band & Announce Summer 2025 European Tour Dates

For the first time in their nearly 50 year musical careers, legendary guitar icons Joe Satriani and Steve Vai have united to form the SATCHVAI Band, with plans ignite Europe with an electrifying summer tour. Kicking off on June 13, 2025, this monumental musical journey will feature stops in the cities London, Paris, Copenhagen Amsterdam, Hellfest, Umbria Jazz Festival and Guitares en Scene Fest. For tickets and more information, visit SATCHVAIBAND.

The duo, along with each of their respective bands, initially joined forces for their first-ever tour together this the past spring across select U.S. cities and decided it was finally time to actually form a band together and bring that winning formula to the live stage, beginning in Europe.

Celebrating nearly five decades of musical friendship, Satriani and Vai made their first musical collaboration debut in March 2024. “The Sea of Emotion, Pt. 1” showcases the unmatched synergy between these two legendary guitarists as they seamlessly trade solo sections throughout the nearly six minute opus. The duo’s second collaboration is set to be released just before the European tour, adding even more anticipation for this epic run.

While talking about the tour, Satriani says: “The SATCHVAI Band Tour is happening! I’m so looking forward to sharing the stage with Steve again. Every time we play together, it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging, and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we’ve never stopped!”

Vai adds: “Touring with Joe is always a pleasure and an honor. He is my favorite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage. I feel as though we are both at the top of our game, and the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!”

The SATCHVAI Band Tour Dates

6/13 – York, United Kingdom – Barbican

6/14 – London, United Kingdom – Eventim Apollo

6/17 – Glasgow, Scotland – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

6/18 – Wolverhampton, United Kingdom – Civic Hall

6/19 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Apollo

6/21 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

6/22 – Paris, France – Palais des Congrès

6/23 – Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena

6/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Amsterdam AFAS

6/26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

6/29 – Helsinki, Finland – House of Culture

6/30 – Tampere, Finland – Tampere Hall

7/2 – Uppsala, Sweden – Parksnäckan

7/3 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

7/5 – Warsaw, Poland – Torwar

7/8 – Munich, Germany – Tollwood Festival

7/10 – Düsseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

7/11 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

7/12 – Zurich, Switzerland – Volkshaus Zürich

7/13 – Milan, Italy – Comfort Festival – Villa Casati Stampa

7/15 – Pordenone, Italy – Parco San Valentino

7/16 – Perugia, Italy – Umbria Jazz

7/17 – Bologna, Italy – Sequoie Music Park

7/18 – Saint-Julien, France – Guitares en Scène Festival

7/20 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlín

7/22 – Sofia, Bulgaria – National Palace of Culture