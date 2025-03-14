Lawyer Claims 100 Concertgoers Ready to Join Lawsuit Against Tool Over Setlist at Tool In The Sand

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 14th, 2025 - 6:25 PM

A lawyer represents 100 concert-goers in a lawsuit against rock band Tool based on the setlist at the Tool In The Sand festival. In the beginning of March, the band was set to play two sets at the three-day festival in Dominican Republic. Class Action Lawsuit Over Tool In The Sand Being Considered Following Fan Disappointment With Setlist

Footage surfaced of fans booing and flipping off the band during the second set as they played the same songs from the previous set after they had allegedly promised to play “two unique sets” according to Consequence.

Lawyer Stas Rusek, a longtime Tool fan, was one of the many disappointed fans after the last show of the festival. He began to encourage other festival attendees to file a lawsuit against their band after making false promises.

He issued the following statement to Metal Hammer:

“The potential lawsuit against the promoters of Tool in the Sand is indeed being investigated. We have had lots of interest from Tool fans who attended the festival, a category which I personally fall into. These were my 27th and 28th Tool shows. There was a palpable sense of betrayal in the air as the show began the second night, and it lingered throughout the remainder of the weekend. What it boils down to is that purchasers of the festival package were promised ‘two unique sets’ by Tool. While the comments on these posts argue about what ‘unique’ means, the reality is that the opportunity to see Tool play two unique sets, i.e. no repeats, was the determining factor for most attendees to pull the trigger on spending thousands of dollars to attend. Most Tool fans, like me, have attended multiple shows on the same tour, and we know that, due to the spectacular and complex nature of their show, most songs will be repeated. However, this is not what festival attendees were promised.”

While the band has not come out with an official statement, the band recently played a show in Monterrey, Mexico and will be performing on March 15 in Mexico City, Mexico before beginning their South America tour on March 22 starting in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Photo Credit: Brandy Horback