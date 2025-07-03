Bruce Dickinson Unveils New Video For “Gods Of War”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 3rd, 2025 - 11:21 AM

Ahead of the release of Bruce Dickinson’s re-worked version of his classic 1994 album, More Balls To Picasso, the lyric video for the lead single “Gods Of War’”has dropped. With a timely message and a fresh, contemporary production, “Gods Of War” features Brazilian composer Antonio Teoli’s unique contribution by adding indigenous instruments from the Amazon at the beginning of the track.

The video is a striking taste of the newly reimagined album and brings to life the roaringly full-throttle and ambitious for its time collection of supremely crafted and realized songs. Following the release, Dickinson will be heading out on his first extensive North American solo tour in almost 30 years in support of 2024’s studio album, The Mandrake Project, with a setlist encompassing his entire solo career.

According to blabbermouth.net, back in 1994, Dickinson released his second solo album, Balls To Picasso, which was named in honor of the cubist pioneer whose representations of spherical objects were as squares and reflected on the cover in graffiti style on a tiled bathroom wall, the album belied its irreverent title by solidifying Dickinson‘s reputation as a serious solo artist.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz