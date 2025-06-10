Bruce Dickinson Announces Revisited Version Of Balls To Picasso For July 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard June 10th, 2025 - 5:35 PM

In 1994, having left Iron Maiden for a time, Bruce Dickinson released his second solo album, Balls To Picasso. Named in honor of the cubist pioneer whose representations of spherical objects were as squares and reflected on the cover in graffiti style on a tiled bathroom wall, the album belied its irreverent title by solidifying Dickinson’s reputation as a serious solo artist.

His first record with collaborator Roy Z and recorded with Z’s band Tribe Of Gypsies, it went through various iterations before its release, produced by Shay Baby. The original album included a number of classic tracks and live favorites from Dickinson including the singles “Tears Of The Dragon” and “Shoot All The Clowns,” alongside the much-loved epic “Laughing In The Hiding Bush,” which was the original title for the album.

Yet despite its positive reception at the time, it never quite captured Dickinson’s original vision, which was even more expansive in scope and ambition. However, with the ability to revisit his solo catalogue and following on from Dickinson’s hugely acclaimed album, The Mandrake Project in 2024, the brand new part re-recorded, remixed and newly mastered version of the album, now entitled More Balls To Picasso, reimagines it as a fresh and contemporary release and a roaringly full-throttle and ambitious collection of supremely crafted songs.

More Balls To Picasso Tracklist

1. Cyclops

2. Hell No

3. Gods of War

4. 1000 Points of Light

5. Laughing in the Hiding Bush

6. Change of Heart

7. Shoot All the Clowns

8. Fire

9. Sacred Cowboys

10. Tears of the Dragon

11. Gods of War (Live in the Studio)*

12. Shoot All the Clowns (Live in the Studio)*



Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz