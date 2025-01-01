Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Teases That the Band Will Play Songs They’ve Never Done Live During 2025 Tour

Home News Will Close January 1st, 2025 - 6:24 AM

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has sparked excitement among fans by revealing that the iconic heavy metal band will include songs they’ve never performed live during their highly anticipated 2025 tour.

Speaking in a recent interview, Dickinson hinted that the tour’s setlist would feature songs from the band’s extensive catalog, this would include fan favorite songs but more excitingly, ones fans have never gotten the chance to hear before. Blabbermouth reports that the band promised fans a “spectacular and elaborate new show” back in September.

The news has sent Iron Maiden fans into a frenzy of speculation about which hidden gems might make their live debut. With a career spanning over four decades and 17 studio albums, the band has no shortage of material to draw from. Tracks from albums like Somewhere in Time or The X Factor, which have often been underrepresented in live performances, are already being suggested by hopeful fans.

The announcement comes as part of the build-up to Iron Maiden’s next chapter following their successful Legacy of the Beast world tour, which concluded in 2023. Known for their theatrical stage designs and unparalleled energy, the band continues to push boundaries, even as they enter their fifth decade of performing. Bassist, Steve Harris has commented on the bands upcoming 50th anniversary expressing his excitement for what the band has to offer in the future.

Iron Maiden’s 2025 tour promises to deliver not only a visual spectacle but also a unique experience for die-hard fans and newcomers alike. Dickinson added, “We want this to be a special journey for everyone — not just a show, but a celebration of the music we all love.”

Tickets for the tour are expected to go on sale soon, and fans are eagerly awaiting further announcements about dates and venues.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz