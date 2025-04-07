My Morning Jacket Joined By Dinosaur Jr’s J. Mascis To Perform “One Big Holiday” During Florida Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard April 7th, 2025 - 12:53 PM

According to stereogum.com, this weekend marked My Morning Jacket’s annual One Big Holiday, which is a three-night music vacation the band hosts on Miramar Beach in Florida. My Morning Jacket performed all three nights with the artists Dinosaur Jr., S.G. Goodman, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and other acts rounding out the schedule. Also, the band did a few covers with their various friends at the festival.

Frontman Jim James has done a solo rendition of Brian Wilson’s 1988 song “Love And Mercy” but on the same night, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band joined My Morning Jacket onstage for a cover of Cymande’s “Bra” from 1972. Cymande is a British funk group, who has recently released their new album, Renascence, which is their first in a decade.

During Friday’s set, MMJ brought out Kentucky indie folk singer Maggie Halfman to do her own “Come On.” They covered Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s “Like A Hurricane,” a song MMJ guitarist Carl Broemel has covered solo before, with S.G. Goodman on lead vocals. Then, My Morning Jacket revisited their rendition of Radiohead’s “The National Anthem” with Karina Rykman.

Finally, on April 6, the band revisited their covers of Bob Weir’s “One More Saturday Night” and Elton John’s “Rocket Man.” Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis also came out to help close the festival with My Morning Jacket’s 2002 song ,“One Big Holiday.” On another note, Mascis joined the band at Mempho Music Festival to cover the Rolling Stones’ “Happy” back in 2023

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna