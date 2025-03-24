My Morning Jacket Performs “Half A Lifetime” Live at Vevo Studios

Home News Michelle Grisales March 24th, 2025 - 3:30 PM

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, has announced the release of My Morning Jacket’s live performance of “Half A Lifetime” as part of their Live From Vevo Studios series. The performance, which showcases a stripped-back version of the track, is featured from the band’s latest album is, released on March 21.

The Live from Vevo Studios series aims to provide artists with an opportunity to connect with fans through high-quality visual performances. The performance highlighted the band’s frontman Jim James, who delivered the song in a solo acoustic setting with only his guitar case on stage. This intimate rendition provides a fresh, vulnerable feel to the track.

The song, originally a demo for the band’s 2005 album Z, was reworked for is and James described the song as a reflection on perseverance through tough times. “[The song is] about doing whatever it takes to get where you need to go, instead of bailing when things get hard, ” James said.

He noted that the track itself took “half a lifetime” to complete, adding a layer of personal meaning to the song’s themes of resilience and commitment.

The release of “Half A Lifetime” follows the previously released performance of “Time Waited” from the saandme series, continuing to build anticipation for the band’s upcoming tour. The “is” ON TOUR is set to kick off on April 1 in Chattanooga, TN, and will continue across the U.S., featuring special guests including Bendigo Fletcher and Grace Cummings. The band will also host a special five-night residency in Louisville, KY, celebrating their home city’s vibrant arts scene