My Morning Jacket Shares Joyful New Single & Video “Everyday Magic”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 22nd, 2025 - 12:10 PM

Today, My Morning Jacket has shared their new sing and video for “Everyday Magic” and while talking about the ditty, vocalist and guitarist Jim James says: ‘The song, ‘Everyday Magic,’ came from meeting someone who taught me to see the magic in the simple things we often take for granted.”

As for the music video, each scene is fun and joyous for the track. Directed by Amanda Kramer (Magdalena Bay), the whole music video complements the simple yet complex emotions that went into its writing of “Everyday Magic.” “We haven’t appeared in many of our music videos historically but I have always wanted to make an MMJ music video for a song that had us in it acting silly and having FUN and it felt like ‘Everyday Magic’ would be a perfect song to do this for,” says James.

The artist adds: “I had a vision of us running around being goofy and doing various activities that felt ‘FUN!’ in a surreal way. After doing some research, I came across some beautifully strange videos done by the amazing Amanda Kramer. We got in touch, and she helped us bring this vision to beautiful wild weird technicolor dancing LIFE! It was such a joy working with her and her team, and def the most fun we ever had doing a music video shoot! We hope you have as much fun watching it!”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna