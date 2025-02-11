My Morning Jacket Share Driving New Single & Video “Squid Ink”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 11th, 2025 - 12:20 PM

Today, My Morning Jacket has shared their heavy and propulsive new single, “Squid Ink,” which is available now on all streaming services. A psychedelic and visually arresting official music video for the dense and delightfully warped track is amazing by how the ditty is powered by bassist Tom Blankenship and drummer Patrick Hallahan’s massively heavy grooves that are under a bit of shapeshifting vocal work from lead singer Jim James.

“The idea behind ‘Squid Ink’ is that certain people carry a negativity that fills the room like a squid shooting ink into the water,” says James. “It’s about trying to get out of those murky waters by believing in yourself, and when Patrick and I were jamming I got the idea to sing part of the chorus really low, which is almost like putting a beard on the face of the vocal.”

“Squid Ink” is the second song from My Morning Jacket‘s recently announced and eagerly awaited new album, is, which will be out on March 21, on ATO Records. The album is the band‘s 10th studio album and first full-length new collection in more than three years. It was produced by three time Grammy Award winner Brendan O’Brien and was heralded last month by the ravishing lead single, “Time Waited.” The song has been enthusiastically received at radio, with airplay at major stations and quick movement up the commercial AAA chart to where it sits now at number 11 and climbing.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna