My Morning Jacket’s Jim James & The Revivalists’ David Shaw Team Up On New Single & Video “Take A Look Inside”

Juliet Paiz February 24th, 2025 - 2:28 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

David Shaw, lead singer of The Revivalists, has teamed up with Jim James of My Morning Jacket on a new version of “Take A Look Inside.” The track has a smooth, soulful sound, mixing Shaw’s thoughtful lyrics with James’ unique voice. It’s about looking into your own soul, reflecting on yourself and trying to grow as a person. Both artists bring a lot of emotion to the song and their voices work perfectly together.

The music video, directed by Andrew Knives, is a colorful and creative animation. It shows both artists in a dreamy, abstract world that matches the song’s message of self-reflection and positive change. The visuals add another layer to the song’s message, making it feel even more powerful.

This version of “Take A Look Inside” is part of Shaw’s solo work, where he explores personal growth and the ups and downs of life. The collaboration with Jim James makes the song even more special, blending their styles in a beautiful way. Fans of both artists will really enjoy how they came together on this track. It is a reminder to take a step back, look inside, and work toward being the best version of yourself.

This month, My Morning Jacket also shared their new single and video “Squid Ink.” In this song, the context behind the meaning is based around negative individuals carrying bad energy that fills rooms like a squid that shoots ink into the water. Additionally, their tour for spring 2025 is set to begin in April and wrap up in May.