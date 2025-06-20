Erykah Badu Releases New Song and Visualizer for “Next To You” With a Live Recording of Single Echos 19 (mix 122) to Amazon Music

Home News Leila DeJoui June 20th, 2025 - 11:48 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Multi Grammy-award winning artist, Erykah Badu, has recently released a new lead single. This is her first lead single that she has released in a decade, titled, “Next To You.” Her new single was self-executively produced and in collaboration with the hip-hop producer, The Alchemist. Badu had written, composed and produced the single under her own imprint, Control Freaq Records, which she established this year. The collaboration was seamlessly done and their work together blended so well, it was described as The Alchemist tossing the beats to Badu, who made an alley-oop. Both Badu and The Alchemist were able to put themselves in the record, but sounding like one.

Watch and listen to “Next To You.”

The new song was also released with a music video. The entire video is a cartoon, which throughout different points of the video describes different acts and examples of what love is. One of the examples of what love is, is making the other person a mixtape. Throughout the video, there are two people who are the main characters of the cartoon. They both make music, buy music and listen to music together. Which sort of brings to light how music can bring people together and express feelings for one another. For Black Music Month, Badu performed an exclusive livestreamed concert, Badu Presents: Echos 19. She performed in her hometown, Dallas, Texas, and included a never-heard-before version of “Echos 19 (mix 122).” Now, that never-heard-before version is available exclusively on Amazon Music.