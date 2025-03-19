Erykah Badu Announces She’s Working On First New Album In 15 Years In Collaboration With The Alchemist

Home News Michelle Grisales March 19th, 2025 - 8:58 PM

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer

After a decade-long hiatus from releasing a full-length studio album, Erykah Badu is set to return to the music scene with her highly anticipated new project. Consequence reported that the legendary neo-soul icon revealed she is currently working on her first album in 15 years, with renowned hip-hop producer The Alchemist exclusively handling production.

Badu’s last studio album, New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh), was released in 2010 and since then, fans have awaited her next musical release. The upcoming, untitled album marks a significant moment in her career, as Badu shared that the project has become her primary focus. “The album has been taking up most of her time; she says she can’t wait until she’s done,” Billboard journalist Damien Scott reported.

This collaboration with The Alchemist is especially intriguing, as the producer is best known for his work with hip-hop artists like Freddie Gibbs, Earl Sweatshirt and Boldy James.

In the interview, Badu also reflected on the reasons behind the long gap between albums, explaining her deep connection to live performance. “I tour eight months out of the year for the past 25 years,” she said. “That’s what I do. I am a performance artist. I am not a recording artist. I come from the theater.” For Badu, it’s the immediacy of performing live—connecting with her audience—that fuels her creativity. “It’s the immediate reaction between you and the audience and the immediate feeling,” she continued. “That’s what I live for. It’s my therapy. And theirs, too. We’re in it together.”

As anticipation builds for her new album, Badu will also be performing at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, further teasing her return to the music.