Tyler, The Creator And Doechii Debut New Collaboration “Get Right” at Paris Fashion Week

Home News Michelle Grisales June 25th, 2025 - 8:38 PM

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Normally, attendees at Paris Fashion Week expect a world of couture and the latest styles on display as models strut down runways. But, rising star Doechii and genre-blending icon Tyler, The Creator served their own work of art as they unveiled a new musical collaboration. Their latest track, titled “Get Right,” premiered during Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show at the iconic Place Georges-Pompidou on Tuesday, June 24th.

Stereogum reported that the surprise debut comes on the heels of Doechii’s recent musical momentum, which has only intensified over the past year. Some may have missed her standout feature on “Balloon,” a track from Tyler’s recent album Chromakopia, but the song has emerged as a fan favorite. With its energetic sample from 2 Live Crew and a euphoric vibe, “Balloon” marked a high point in both artists’ discographies.

“Get Right,” like other tracks that have premiered at high-fashion events, is believed to have been produced by Pharrell Williams. In addition to overseeing Louis Vuitton as its creative director, Williams continues to leave his mark on the music world. His influence has become a recurring element in the brand’s fashion presentations, with last year’s runway debut of a Clipse song.

As for the Doechii and Tyler, these two artists despite having an oncoming single, they will continue to make appearances at festivals throughout the year and potentially partner in further collaborations. Last month, Doechii collaborated with the Weeknd and Playboi Carti to create a new rendition of the famous track “Timeless.” She is also expected to perform at music festival, All Things Go NYC on Saturday, September 27th.

Tyler is expected to perform at a handful of music festivals as the year continues including Lollapalooza, Osheaga and Outside Lands.