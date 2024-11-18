Franz Ferdinand Releases New Cinematic Music Video For “Night Or Day”

Home News Skylar Jameson November 18th, 2024 - 12:26 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The band Franz Ferdinand has shared a new music video for their most recent single “Night Or Day” from their upcoming album The Human Fear. This single follows the previously released “Audacious.” The song was produced with Mark Ralph, a previous collaborator of the band, who worked on their album Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action (2013).

In the music video, directed by Rianne White, the band plays the song live in a small dimly lit, old-looking, almost dilapidated house. You can see vines growing on the walls and cobwebs in the door frames. Sunlight is shining through the window, creating a cool light effect behind the band. And, the eerie vibes of the video’s setting are enhanced with a black-and-white filter over the entire video.

Check out the music video for yourself!

Regarding the creation of the video, the director Rianne White said, “This song emulates the turbulent, transcendent immensity of feelings that live and breathe within four walls. Born with Franz Ferdinand in their Scottish studio, where they recorded this beauty, “Night or Day” was a powerful meeting of visual and sound, all caught in the eye of 16mm black and white film. These are the storms we dance in!”

Lead singer and lead guitarist of the band, Alex Kapranos also spoke on “Night Or Day” and the new music video. He shared, “Life may never be easy, but damn, we’ll make sure we live it up night or day. Night into day. We collaborated with the hugely talented Rianne White to capture the Drama-Noir of the environment where we recorded this and the rest of the LP. She has a sensitivity and energy which exploded into that space, giving a glimpse of the world where we made the music. Storm shake the room and boom… the dark heart of Scotland beats strong. Filmed entirely on location at AYR Studios.”

The “Night Or Day” music video’s release comes after Franz Ferdinand completely sold out their tour in Mexico & South America this year. The band is committed to touring the UK, Europe and North America in the early spring of 2025. Information on how to purchase tickets for one of Franz Ferdinand’s upcoming shows is easily accessible on the band’s website.

Regarding the album “Night Or Day” is a single for, all of the songs on The Human Fear center around the theme of overcoming fear and accepting the fears that define our lives. The press release describes the upcoming album as, “distinct yet new, musically and creatively it’s a record eager to push forward.” The band debuted 6 new songs during their live show in Scotland earlier this year that are likely on this new album. Franz Ferdinand’s brand new album, The Human Fear, is expected to be released on January 10, 2025, but you can pre-order the album on vinyl, CD, or digital.