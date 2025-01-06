Franz Ferdinand Shares Dynamic New Single “Hooked”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 6th, 2025 - 12:16 PM

Today, Franz Ferdinand have shared their new track, “Hooked,” which is the latest single from the band‘s new studio album, The Human Fear, that will be released on January 10, through Domino. As a whole, the ditty is fantastic by how the electronic dance vibe shakes the background with a catchy 80s style, while the vocalists harmonically wails out the lyrics.

While talking about the ditty, band member Alex Kapranos said: “Sliding into midnight, it’s a nighttime prowl of a song. If we all have the human fear, then that’s alright when you’re hooked. I thought I knew what love was but then I met you.”

Produced with Mark Ralph, who previously worked with Franz Ferdinand on their 2013 album, Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action, the new album showcases Franz at their most immediate, upbeat and life-affirming, unashamedly going for the pop-jugular in classic Franz style.

Recorded at AYR studios in Scotland, the 11 songs on The Human Fear all allude to some deep-set human fears and how overcoming and accepting these fears drives and defines our lives.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz