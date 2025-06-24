Boris Announce Fall 2025 North American Pink 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 24th, 2025 - 12:44 PM

In celebration of the 20 Year Anniversary of their landmark album, Pink, Japanese rockers Boris have announced a North American tour for this October and November. This upcoming tour marks the 20th anniversary of Pink and will be performed by the three-piece lineup from that era. Centered around tracks from Pink, the tour will feature the very setlist that once boldly repainted the map of heavy rock with its vivid sonic colors. For tickets and more information, click here.

While talking about the upcoming tour, Boris said: “‘Do You Remember Pink Days?’ For those who experienced that era in real time and for those encountering it live for the first time, this question will echo across personal timelines, bridging past and future alike. With a diverse array of guest acts appearing at shows across the U.S., this tour promises to be far more than a simple anniversary celebration. It offers a powerful, immersive glimpse into both the future and multifaceted nature of heavy rock itself.”

Since their humble beginnings, Boris have fused catchy heavy rock with expansive, experimental soundscapes, two seemingly opposing forces brought into harmony on a single sonic plane. With Pink as a pivotal point, Boris would go on to further evolve and deepen their own definition of “heavy” by releasing an immense body of work while continually expanding the scope of their creative endeavors. Even now, they remain unswayed by convention, honing a singular aesthetic that defies predictability.

Do You Remember Pink Days? Tour Dates

10/23 – Solana Beach, CA — Belly Up #

10/24 – Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom #

10/25 – Tucson, AZ — La Rosa #

10/27 – San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger $

10/28 – Austin, TX — Mohawk $

10/30 – Atlanta, GA — Masquerade $

10/31 – Saxapahaw, NC — Haw River Ballroom $

11/1 – Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore $

11/2 – Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer $

11/4 – Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Steel %

11/5 – Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club %

11/6 – Montreal, QC — Le National %

11/7 – Toronto, ON — Phoenix Concert Theatre %

11/8 – Detroit, MI — St. Andrew’s Hall ^

11/9 – Chicago, IL — Metro ^

11/11 – Minneapolis, MN — Fine Line ^

11/13 – Englewood, CO — Gothic Theatre &

11/14 – Salt Lake City, UT — Urban Lounge &

11/16 – Portland, OR — Revolution Hall &

11/17 – Seattle, WA — The Crocodile &

11/20 – San Francisco, CA — Great American Music Hall

11/21 – San Jose, CA — The Ritz

11/22 – Los Angeles, CA — Belasco ~

# with Suppression

$ with Agriculture

% with Uniform

^ with Bongzilla

& with Cloakroom

+ with special guests

~ with Lack of Interest

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat