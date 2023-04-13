Boris Unveils Music Video For “Nosferatou”

Home News Roy Lott April 13th, 2023 - 12:21 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Japanese legends Boris have shared the official music video for their song “Nosferatou.” The video shows footage of Video footage from the band’s last US tour in Los Angeles & San Francisco. “Nosferatou” is from the band’s 2022 full-length Heavy Rocks & their Split LP with Rocky and The Sweden.

It follows their previously released single “満ち草 -michikusa-”

Boris recently rereleased their third studio album fade for its 30th anniversary. The LP was released on a deluxe, 180g vinyl release and comes in pink and black variants with a laminated gatefold jacket. The albums were manufactured by Third Man Pressing and can be purchased on the band’s website.

“fade is not bound by concepts of rock and music in general, but could rather be said to be a documentary of the world plunged into the chaotic age of Boris moving forward,” the band said in a statement.

They will also be headlining the Desertfest this year, which takes place September 14-16 at Knockdown Center in Queens and a pre-party at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn. Melvins, Colour Haze, Truckfighters, 1000Mods, White Hills, Lo-Pan, Duel, R.I.P. Ecstatic Vision and more are also set to play.