Boris Announce Fall 2024 ‘Amplifier Worship Service’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 23rd, 2024 - 12:00 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

This fall,Boris will tour across North America performing all of the songs off of their beloved first album, Amplifier Worship. Featuring two drummers and an extended backline, this will be a tour not to miss. Starcrawler will support all shows and tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10am local time by visiting borisheavyrocks.com.

Boris has been in constant pursuit of their own ideal “heavy” since their formation in 1992. From the outset they became like a chimera, evolving at a rapid pace, establishing a unique style with extreme down tuning and mega volume. Their broad sense of “Heavy Rock” swelled grotesquely, as it engulfed powerviolence, ambient and drone, with a trance component of krautrock and so on.

From Tokyo to the world, Boris spread out from the underground community to have their name become more widely known. Five years after their formation, Boris went deep into the beyond of heavy music to make their first album, one that can be said to be a palace constructed in unexplored realms. However, the album by no means serves as a peaceful “end” or resting place/”gravestone” for those compositions.

Amplifier Worship Service Tour Dates

9/25 San Diego, CA – Music Box

9/26 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

9/27 Pomona, CA – Glass House

9/28 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s

9/29 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

10/1 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10/2 Seattle, WA – Showbox

10/4 Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

10/6 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

10/8 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

10/9 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

10/10 Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

10/11 Chicago, IL – Ramova Theatre

10/12 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

10/13 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

10/15 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

10/16 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

10/17 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

10/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Tunderbird Music Hall

10/19 Philadelphia, PA -Union Transfer

10/21 Boston, MA – Paradise

10/22 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

10/23 New York, NY – Racket

10/24 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

10/25 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

10/26 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

10/27 Birmingham, AL – Saturn

10/29 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

10/30 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown

10/2 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

10/3 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre