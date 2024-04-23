Boris Announce Fall 2024 ‘Amplifier Worship Service’ North American Tour Dates

This fall,Boris will tour across North America performing all of the songs off of their beloved first album, Amplifier Worship. Featuring two drummers and an extended backline, this will be a tour not to miss. Starcrawler will support all shows and tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10am local time by visiting borisheavyrocks.com.
Boris has been in constant pursuit of their own ideal “heavy” since their formation in 1992. From the outset they became like a chimera, evolving at a rapid pace, establishing a unique style with extreme down tuning and mega volume. Their broad sense of “Heavy Rock” swelled grotesquely, as it engulfed powerviolence, ambient and drone, with a trance component of krautrock and so on.
From Tokyo to the world, Boris spread out from the underground community to have their name become more widely known. Five years after their formation, Boris went deep into the beyond of heavy music to make their first album, one that can be said to be a palace constructed in unexplored realms. However, the album by no means serves as a peaceful “end” or resting place/”gravestone” for those compositions.
Amplifier Worship Service Tour Dates
9/25 San Diego, CA – Music Box
9/26 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco
9/27 Pomona, CA – Glass House
9/28 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s
9/29 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
10/1 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
10/2 Seattle, WA – Showbox
10/4 Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall
10/6 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
10/8 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
10/9 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
10/10 Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium
10/11 Chicago, IL – Ramova Theatre
10/12 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
10/13 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
10/15 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation
10/16 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
10/17 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
10/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Tunderbird Music Hall
10/19 Philadelphia, PA -Union Transfer
10/21 Boston, MA – Paradise
10/22 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
10/23 New York, NY – Racket
10/24 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
10/25 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
10/26 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
10/27 Birmingham, AL – Saturn
10/29 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
10/30 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown
10/2 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
10/3 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat