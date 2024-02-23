Boris & Coaltar Of The Deepers Share Rerecording Of “Quicksilver” & Cover Of “Melody” From Forthcoming Split Release

Home News James Reed February 23rd, 2024 - 3:28 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Boris and Coaltar of the Deepers have performed and collaborated together many times and ideas for a split release have gradually been materializing over the years, finalizing in Hello There which is set for release on March 22, 2024 via Dog Knights Productions.

The groups have unveiled two new singles from the release: Boris’s re-recorded version of “Quicksilver” (which initially appeared on 2014’s Noise) and COTD’s take on Boris’s track “Melody.” Narasaki of COTD comments, “The plan to cover each other’s songs on this album was suggested by Boris. When I first heard ‘Melody,’ I thought it would be a good fit for my band. Atuso from Boris continues, “We chose the songs we wanted to be covered… it’s an interesting idea because there aren’t many cover split releases like this.”

“Quicksilver” is a song about inner turmoil and struggling with morality, such as the dark aspects of human nature. It describes a chaotic and unsettling environment with lyrics that describe the battle between good and evil forces. There are two individuals who continue to laugh despite the chaos that they’re placed in. There is an underlying malevolence that they continue to ignore to address. There are themes of emotional and psychological struggles that each character goes through, and the chorus further describes their pain. It describes the color of blood, blood loss, and a combination of emotions that are indescribable.

“Melody” by Coltar of the Deepers is a song that takes its time with its acoustics before going into the lyrics. It describes the melody as an individual that speaks to the protagonist. The main character wonders if the melody is friendly or not. The melody is inhuman with its “long black tail,” and this makes the protagonist hum. The melody is like an animal as it licks the main character’s fingertip. It begins to rain, and the world begins to “blur.” The main character wishes they had wings to fly, and the melody states “obviously;” as if that’s what everyone wishes. The song ends with both gone “singing into the black night.”



