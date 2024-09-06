Boris Shares Previously Unreleased Video For “Kuruimizu”

Home News Minnie Dao September 6th, 2024 - 11:42 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Japanese heavy-rock band Boris has just released never-before-seen vintage footage of the band performing live during their early years in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their debut album.

“Kuruimizu” is the closing track on Amplifier Worship, Boris’ 1998 debut album, helping them establish their musical color in the Japanese rock scene. Their raw, heavy sound could be heard clearly in this track and through this unreleased video. The song is constructed from layers of distortion and feedback, blending doom metal with hypnotic repetition to create a sound that is both overwhelming and immersive. With Atsuo’s raw, scratchy vocals and the thunderous drums, the video matches the track’s intensity, combining gritty, lo-fi visuals with vintage footage of the band’s powerful performance. The video’s aesthetics capture the era, featuring cool, bright lighting and close-up shots that highlight the band’s intense passion.

The release of this video coincides with Boris’ upcoming U.S. tour, where they’ll perform Amplifier Worship. The tour will feature a unique double-drum setup and extended backline set to elevate the tracks from the album. In addition to the sour, Boris has teamed up with Third Man Records for a special 25th-anniversary vinyl release of Amplifier Worship. The limited edition will feature new cover art by Aaron Horkey and will be available starting September 27th.

Boris is also set to perform at the Levitation Music Festival, taking place in Austin, Texas during Halloween weekend from October 31st through November 3rd. For more about Boris and their musical career, including our previous coverage, check out our past stories here.

Watch and listen to Boris’ “Kuruimizu” here: