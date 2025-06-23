Muse Performs “Unintended” Live For First Time Since 2013

Home News Cait Stoddard June 23rd, 2025 - 3:46 PM

According to nme.com, Muse played a huge set at Pinkpop 2025 and broke out their first live rendition of “Unintended” in 12 years. The band took the stage in the Netherlands for this year’s edition of the festival by performing on the main stage on June 22, where people got to see the band break out their huge hits, along with a couple of rarities.

Opening the show, Muse kicked things off with their new single, “Unravelling,” before playing back-to-back renditions of “Map of the Problematique,” “Interlude,” “Hysteria” and “Won’t Stand Down.” From there, the band performed “Thought Contagion,” “Psycho” and a Felsmann + Tiley reinterpretation of “Kill Or Be Killed.”

One of the biggest surprises of the set, however, came 12 songs into the 22-track setlist, when the band played “Unintended” for the first time since 2013. That song was the fifth and final single from Muse’s 1999 debut album, Showbiz and has only been played on rare occasions since 2007.

The version that was played at Pinkpop was the cover that Matt Bellamy did for his solo release, Cryosleep. That was shared back in 2021 as part of Record Store Day and the cover of the song sees the artist make it much more stripped back.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz