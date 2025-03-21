mxdwn Premiere: Sleepytime Gorilla Museum Share Dynamic New Video “Save It!”

Home News Skyy Rincon March 21st, 2025 - 6:00 AM

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum have returned with a new music video for “Save It!” The track is taken from their latest record Of The Last Human Being which arrived last February following a 13 year hiatus. The album spawned a pair of beloved singles “Burn Into The Light” and “Hush, Hush.”

Speaking on the new video for “Save It,” Matthias Bossi offered, “These simple words, ringing out over the corrugated tin roofs of the planet, should verily drip from loudspeakers and televisions and handheld computers in every dramshop and cantina from Dracut to El Paso.”

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum will be hitting the road this spring, kicking off with a show on May 8 at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City. They will also be visiting numerous locations in the U.S. including Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Michigan. They will finish off the trek with a trio of shows in Canada and more specifically with a concert in Victoriaville, Quebec at Cabaret Guy-Aubert on May 17.

Their 2024 trek saw them stop in Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

5/8 – New York City, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

5/9 – Somerville, MA – Arts At The Armory

5/10 – Rochester, NY – Photo City

5/11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls

5/12 – Louisville, KY – Headliner’s

5/13 – Detroit, MI – El Club

5/14 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Wavelength Music Series @ St Anne’s Lower Hall

5/16 – Saguenay, QC – Festival de Musique de Création

5/17 – Victoriaville, QC – Cabaret Guy-Aubert