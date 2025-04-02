Muse Postpones Istanbul Concert After Boycotts of Promoter’s Companies and Criticism

Home News Michelle Grisales April 2nd, 2025 - 8:20 PM

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

In a bold move, British rock band Muse has announced the postponement of their upcoming concert in Istanbul, following significant backlash from fans. According to Stereogum, the controversy stems from remarks made by the concert promoter, DBL Entertainment, which publicly condemned Turkey’s ongoing mass protests, calling them “treasonous.”

The protests in Turkey erupted after the arrest of Istanbul’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, on corruption charges. Imamoglu denied the allegations and many believe his detention is politically motivated by his challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the 2028 elections. Since Imamoglu’s arrest on March 19th, thousands have been detained during protests demanding his release.

DBL Entertainment, a company led by Turkish businessman Abdülkadir Özkan, has faced backlash as well due to his connections with President Erdogan. Özkan made headlines after he criticized the boycott of EspressoLab, a coffee chain with ties to Erdogan, describing it as “hostility towards the capital” and “an act of treason.”

His comments sparked outrage, leading to cancellations of events by other high-profile figures, including Robbie Williams and Trevor Noah, who had both been scheduled to perform in Istanbul under DBL’s promotion.

The band took to social media to express their commitment to finding an alternative promoter, assuring their supporters that DBL Entertainment would no longer be involved.

“After careful consideration and listening to the feedback from our fans, our show in Istanbul will now be postponed until 2026 to ensure that DBL Entertainment is not part of the event,” the band wrote.