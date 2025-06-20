Muse Return With Dynamic New Single “Unravelling”

Home News Steven Taylor June 20th, 2025 - 12:30 PM

English rock band Muse have released a new single, “Unravelling.” This is the band’s first release since their 2022 album Will of The People, and the drop comes after much anticipation from teasers and live performances of the single. A video was also released alongside the single, uploaded to Muse’s YouTube channel.

The video utilizes a very striking style, starting with footage of faces with a strange filter over them as they sing. Text transcribing the lyrics appears across the track, as it cuts between the aforementioned visuals and heavily edited live performances of the band. The track features ominous synths which slowly and dramatically build into an explosive metal drop with the chorus.

The track was produced by Dan Lancaster of Bring Me The Horizon and Blink-182 fame, who has performed with Muse during live shows providing keyboards and guitar. In a release, the track was described as “a new spin on the genre-clash creativity that has become a hallmark of the Muse experience” which features “a full-drama hook that pulsates with their renowned maximalist theatricality.”

It is currently not known if “Unraveling” is set to be off an upcoming release from the band, with them seemingly having not yet made any mentions to if they have plans for an album in the future. Regardless, the track gives fans and new listeners alike a taste of the sorts of sounds they can expect to hear from the band in the future – including the band’s many headlining performances across international festivals in June and July.