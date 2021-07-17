Matt Bellamy of Muse Is Selling an NFT of a 38-Second Song Recorded with Jeff Buckley’s Guitar

Home News Kaido Strange July 17th, 2021 - 12:10 PM

Photo by Marv Watson

Muse’s Matt Bellamy has made a 38 second song recorded on Jeff Buckley’s guitar and is now selling it as a NFT (non-fungible token,) as reported by Stereogum.

The Buckley guitar was the one used for his 1994 album Grace (a 1983 blonde Fender Telecaster). Bellamy has had it for a while, using it to record on Muse’s next album and now this 38 second song.

“I had a whole team of people doing due diligence on it to make sure it was absolutely the right one, interviewing his family and all sorts. I managed to get it verified, and I’ve got his Telecaster that he used to record the whole Grace album and the [cover] song ‘Hallelujah’,” said Bellamy.

Although Jeff Buckley popularized the song “Hallelujah,” the original track was written and performed by Canadian poet Leonard Cohen.

“It’s interesting, because he was a huge influence on me as a vocalist, but he was actually a great guitarist as well, and obviously ‘Hallelujah’ is a legendary recording. I haven’t bought it to hang it on the wall with a picture of Jeff saying ‘Look what I’ve got.’ I’ve bought it to actually attempt to use it and integrate it, and keep this guitar part of music. I’d like to believe that’s what he would have wanted,” continued on Bellamy.

The 38-second track, along with some other songs including a new version of “Guiding Light” will be put on Bellamy’s upcoming solo EP Cryosleep. The EP will be released on vinyl for Record Store Day and the three songs on the EP will be auctioned off as NFTs. The proceeds of the sale will benefit the UK charity The Passage.

