Muse Live Debut New Song “Unravelling” During Helsinki Show

According to nme.com, Muse’s first show of 2025 happened at Kulttuuritalo in the Finnish capital on the evening of June 12, where the band opened the show with the first ever public performance of “Unravelling.” Muse has been teasing the track in recent weeks, including a cryptic clip on June 11, that appeared to come from an upcoming music video.

Music tagged the clip with the caption, “Back at it,” with many fans expecting the video to drop imminently. As the video footage below reveals, “Unravelling” starts with some of the synth-led touches from The 2nd Law and Simulation Theory before imploding into the space rock riffery found on Origin Of Symmetry and Absolution and Drones.

For the rest of the set, Matt Bellamy and company played tracks from across their career: “Compliance” and “Won’t Stand Down” from 2022’s Will Of The People and “Plug In Baby” from 2001’s Origin Of Symmetry.

