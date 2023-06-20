III Points Miami Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Iggy Pop, Skrillex, Caroline Polachek and More

Home News James Reed June 20th, 2023 - 12:03 PM

After announcing its initial lineup back in April, Miami, Florida festival III points has announced its full 2023 lineup. It will be happening on October 20-21 at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center. Joining headliners Iggy Pop and Fred again are Skrillex, Grimes (who will be doing a “conceptual Elf.Tech ARt rAIve”), and Black Coffee.

Other additions include Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Caribou, Jeff Mills, Âme b2b Dixon, THSA, Gorgon City, John Summit b2b Green Velvet, Dom Dolla, Explosions in the Sky (performing The Earth is Not a Cold Dead Place), Hudson Mohawke b2b Tiga, Alice Glass, Aluna, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, The Dare, Jockstrap, Nia Archives, Tirzah, Two Shell, and more. They join previously announced artists, including Caroline Polachek, SBTRK, Jamie Jones, Keinemusik, Lane, The Blaze, Tokischa, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and VTSS.

“Being ahead of the curve hasn’t been easy and has required taking risks,” said III Points co-founder David Sinopoli. “We set out on a mission 10 years ago to build something different in Miami that the counterculture here can identify with. This initiative is flourishing because of all the artists and fans that have supported this idea over the past 10 years.”

III Points 2023 will offer immersive activations. Jamie Jones will deliver a special “Otherworld” performance. Meanwhile, The Martinez Brothers and Richie Hawtin will present their own curated takeovers at the event’s Isotropic and S3QUENCE stages, respectively.

Despacio, the bespoke disco from Soulwax/2ManyDJ’s Stephen and David Dewaele and LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, will also be open all through the festival. According to a press release, the club concept “is best known for its vinyl-only music standard and minimalist visuals that create a visceral experience.”

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 22 at noon Eastern.