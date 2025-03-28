Linkin Park Share Fresh New Single & Video “Up From The Bottom”

Home News Catalina Martello March 28th, 2025 - 4:18 PM

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis

According to Loudwire, Linkin Park has released a new single, “Up From The Bottom.” Along with the song, the band has also released an accompanying video. This is the band’s first released song since last fall. Last fall, the band made a comeback to the music industry with the release of a new album, From Zero.

“Up From the Bottom” is a song built on heavy distorted riffs and driving drums. The track reaches its peak with an unexpected bridge featuring turntable scratches, 808 beats, and one of Mike Shinoda’s catchiest rap verses. This mix of elements captures the band’s signature style, while also bringing in a fresh wave of inspiration.

Shinoda spoke about “Up From The Bottom” saying, “In between tours, the band got together at my studio. As we listened to demos, everyone kinda agreed we didn’t have the song we needed. As we talked, I scribbled notes. When everyone went home, I started piecing things together at the piano. For days, I obsessively pulled at threads of unclear ideas, until a special one began to reveal itself. One of the most satisfying things I get to experience is the moment when I play a new song for my band—knowing it’s unfinished, but confident it’s going to be special. A huge thank you to my bandmates for their ideas, inspiration, and stellar performances on this one—and to @joehahnLP for yet another insane video.”





