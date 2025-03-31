Linkin Park Relocates LA Show From Dodger Stadium To Intuit Dome, Decreases Ticket Price

Home News Michelle Grisales March 31st, 2025 - 8:40 PM

Photo credit: Shareef Ellis

Linkin Park’s highly anticipated return seems to be encountering multiple hurdles, Stereogum reported. On Friday, the band dropped their new track “Up From The Bottom,” a single from the upcoming deluxe edition of their comeback album From Zero. Alongside this release, the band shared updated South American tour dates and revealed some significant changes to their Los Angeles hometown concert, initially scheduled for last fall with Queens Of The Stone Age and JPEGMAFIA as supporting acts.

Originally set to take place at the massive 56,000-seat Dodger Stadium in September, the show has now been moved to a much smaller venue, the 18,000-capacity Intuit Dome. As a result of this venue change, all previously purchased tickets for the Dodger Stadium event will be refunded. However, fans who bought tickets will get the first opportunity to purchase new tickets for the Intuit Dome show. The jump to a smaller stadium, resulting in 38,000 less seats available, is a disappointment to some fans who secured their prior tickets but now risk not being able to go entirely.

In addition to the venue change, Queens Of The Stone Age have been removed from the lineup, although JPEGMAFIA will still be part of the show. But Los Angeles is not the only city facing difficulties with ticket sales. The band has introduced a new discount offer for the entire tour, allowing fans to purchase randomly assigned seats for just $39.50.

To add to the growing frustration, some Brazilian fans have expressed disappointment over the band’s decision to cancel their previously announced performances in Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre, leaving many questioning the band’s current tour planning.