Lorde Shares Raw New Single & Video “Hammer”

Home News Steven Taylor June 20th, 2025 - 1:06 PM

Singer Lorde has released “Hammer,” a new single off their upcoming album Virgin. The final single release from their soon-to-be released fourth studio album, “Hammer” serves as the album’s opener. A music video was released on Lorde’s YouTube channel.

The video features the artist across a variety of scenes, notably including the artist partying, swimming, spending time with friends and even in one sitting nude in a net. The wide variety of scenes creates an atmosphere that is slightly overwhelming and hazy, yet that also feels introspective and even at times nostalgic. This is aided with the track itself, featuring somewhat subdued instrumentals at first lead by Lorde’s iconic voice. Even when the track picks up, it features light and airy pianos and other almost dreamlike instrumentation with a poppy sound.

Described by Lorde in an Instagram post as “An ode to city life and horniness,” the lyrics of “Hammer” appear to hit upon many of the themes to be expected from Virgin. Lorde sings about potentially feeling “born again,” feeling like a wreck in an “fucked up world” yet being okay with feeling as if they lack answers to life. One line in particular alludes to the artist’s self-reflections on their gender identity. The more reflective atmosphere also seems to come partially from Lorde’s own disconnect with their last album, 2021’s Solar Power.

“Hammer” follows the tracks “Man of the Year” and “What Was That,” released back in May and April respectively. Virgin is set for a release on June 27th.