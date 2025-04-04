Haim Share Refreshing New Single “Everybody’s Trying To Figure Me Out”

Home News Catalina Martello April 4th, 2025 - 4:44 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

HAIM has release new single,“Everybody’s Trying To Figure Me Out.” This song will be featured in HAIM’s upcoming album. This album has not been announced yet, and it will be HAIM’s fourth studio album. The press release commented on how the song sounds saying, “With its powerful percussive intro and steady guitar build, “Everybody’s trying to figure me out” displays a driving rock influence, while being a contemplative exploration about feeling misunderstood.”

The song starts off with a strong beat and a soft guitar that leads us into HAIM’s gritty vocals. One person commented on “Everybody’s Trying To Figure Me Out,” saying, “Danielle’s vocals are so insane in this song!! especially the way she sings “figure me out” gets me every time ” This song is not only, audibly refreshing, but the lyrics are relatable.The chorus of the song goes as, “Oh, my God/ I feel like I might live inside of everyone’s thoughts/ I wish I could slow the tape down to the point where everything stops/ Everybody’s tryna figure me out now/ And I don’t know why/ There are things I’ve done I can’t deny/ They might have saved my life (Ah-ah)/ Everybody’s got their own decisions/ And I know that I’ve got mine.” HAIM is talking about gossip that circulates about her. She brings to light how hard it is to know that people are speaking about you and misunderstanding your persona. The feeling, which is usually hard to describe, is amplified by the tempo of the song. The “rock influence,” showcases how intense these feelings can be.