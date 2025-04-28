Haim Announce Fall 2025 ‘I Quit’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 28th, 2025 - 1:17 PM

Today, southern California rock trio Haim has announced they will be embarking on the I quit tour this fall, with dates starting in North America in early September. The tour will see the sisters play 23 cities in North America and seven cities across the UK.

North American dates kick off in Philadelphia, PA at TD Pavilion on September 4 and end on October 11, in Santa Barbara, CA at Santa Barbara Bowl. HAIM will begin the UK leg on October 24, in Nottingham at Motorpoint Arena and wrap up on October 31, in Glasgow at OVO Hydro For tickets and more information, click HERE.

The I quit tour marks Haim‘s return to headlining iconic venues at Madison Square Garden in New York City and London’s The O2, which the band played on their acclaimed 2022 One More Haim Tour. Yesterday, HAIM delivered an incredible performance at Jazz Fest in New Orleans just after playing two surprise sold-out shows for fans at The Bellwether in LA.

I quit tour dates

5/25 – Liverpool, UK – Radio 1 Big Weekend

6/6 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

6/14 – Porto, PT – Primavera Sound Porto

6/27 – Margate, UK – Dreamland Summer Series

7/26 – Niigata, JP – Fuji Rock Festival

9/4 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

9/5 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs

9/6 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

9/8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

9/9 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

9/10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/12 – Chicago, IL – United Center

9/13 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave +

9/14 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory +

9/17 – Portland, OR – Edgefield +

9/18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater +

9/20 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre +

9/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre +

9/25 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory +

9/26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center +

9/28 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall- Lawn +

9/30 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle +

10/3 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre +

10/4 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair +

10/7 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +

10/9 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

10/10 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park +

10/11 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl +

10/24 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

10/25 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

10/26 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Centre

10/28 – London, UK – The O2

10/30 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

10/31 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

+ = w/ Dora Jar

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna