Haim Return With Fresh New Single & Video “Relationships”

Michael Ferrara March 12th, 2025 - 6:43 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The Los Angeles rock group known as Haim has returned into the spotlight with a new single. The song, “Relationships”, embarks the band back on their musical journey, which also is accompanied with a music video to go along with the single. The band uses the song as a tease for their fourth upcoming album, with hopefully a release date coming soon. Listen to and watch the new single and music video below.

Haim is an American pop rock band, formed in 2007 by the trio of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim. They are known for their blend of pop, rock and R&B influences, characterized by tight harmonies and rhythmic prowess. Their third studio album, “Women in Music Pt. III,” released in 2020, received critical acclaim and earned them nominations at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Rock Performance for “The Steps.” In 2023, they contributed the single “Home” to the “Barbie” movie soundtrack.

Their latest single, “Relationships,” dives into the complexities of modern love, reflecting on the cyclical nature of heartache and the challenges of communication. The lyrics jump back and forth between whether relationship struggles stem from inherited patterns or personal immaturity, sculpting the ambiguity often felt in romantic entanglements. Musically, the track features a summery, minimal funk sound, with a head-clearing drum intro leading into reflective verses. The accompanying music video, directed by Camille Summers-Valli, portrays a breakup in reverse, starring actor Drew Starkey, effectively visualizing the unraveling of a relationship by rewinding key moments, thereby highlighting the fragility and fleeting nature of romantic connections.