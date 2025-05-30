Haim Shares Nostalgic New Single “Take Me Back”

Home News Steven Taylor May 30th, 2025 - 4:16 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Rock trio Haim released a new single titled “Take Me Back,” off their upcoming album I Quit. A lyric video was released to the trio’s official YouTube channel.

As the title may suggest, the song has a reflective and nostalgic vibe. Over peppy drums and instrumentals, the lyrics look back on a variety of aspects of the trio’s life. They sing of memories and changes in their life, thankful for it all but also pleading “Take me back” and discussing how emotional all these memories make the singer. Despite not all the memories being the happiest ones – looking back at poor grades, relationship struggles and even a worsening bald spot – the song remains upbeat and peppy. “For the first time since high school, the three of us all found ourselves single,” the trio said about the song. “We were going out a lot; just the three of us spending quality time together. So much so that we would reminisce about living at home and all the crazy stories that happened during our teenage years.”

The lyric video suits the song’s atmosphere quite well, cutting to different photos of the trio as if one were scrolling through an old picture book. The snapshots of countless memories and years past certainly help to invoke the song’s feelings of wanting to be taken back to a simpler timer, even down to the older photo quality.

“Take Me Back” is the fourth single off I Quit, following the previous releases “Relationships,” “Down to Be Wrong” and “Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out.”