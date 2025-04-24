Haim Announce New Album I Quit For June 2025 Release, Share New Single “Down To Be Wrong”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 24th, 2025 - 1:02 PM

Today, Rock trio Haim has announced a June 20th official release date for I quit, which is their highly anticipated fourth studio album on Columbia Records. The siblings have been teasing the announcement online and confirmed the release on stage earlier this week at a set of surprise shows in Los Angeles at The Bellwether.

The 15-track album was produced by Rostam Batmanglij and Danielle Haim. The upcoming album radiates the raw energy of seasoned performers whose deep reverence for classic rock shapes songs that are built for live performance. The album cover art was shot by longtime creative collaborator and friend Paul Thomas Anderson.

Also, the band has released the new single “Down to be wrong,” which is is a confident ode to self-preservation and prioritizing yourself. “Don’t need you to understand, don’t know if you can,” is the song’s final message and Haim defiantly ends the ditty with the lyrics: “Red Lights are up ahead, but I keep walking.”

I quit is the first new album since the band’s 2020 album, Women In Music, Pt. III, which earned Haim a Brit Award for International Group. The album received two Grammy Award nominations, including the prestigious “Album of the Year” recognition.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna