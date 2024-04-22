Dave Grohl, Charlie Benante & Scott Ian Share Video For Cover Of Bad Brains’ “The Regulator”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 22nd, 2024 - 4:58 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The one-off supergroup consisting of Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters, Charlie Benante and Scott Ian from Anthrax unveiled their cover of “The Regulator”, a song originally written by Bad Brains.

The trio has previously announced the single as a Record Store Day vinyl release which was celebrated on April 20 and on Sunday 21st, they released a music video.

“Anthrax were recording our new album at [Grohl’s] 606 [studio] and the Foo’s were there rehearsing at the same time. Dave had popped into the studio to hang and listen to what we were doing and we’d gone over to hear the Foo’s rehearse. I texted Dave the next morning and said: ‘Hey! Good to see ya the other day. Are you rehearsing today? I’ll be there doing guitars. Wanna record a Minor Threat song? Bad Brains?’ He replied immediately with the Spotify link for ‘The Regulator.’ I said I’d be there at 12:30pm and he said, ‘See you at 1.’ It was that simple,” said Scott Ian according to an article on Consequence Net.

Anthrax are expecting to release an album at some point in the year. In the meantime, they are playing Welcome to Rocksville and Sonic Temple festivals in May and will embark on a Latin American jaunt in April and a UK/European tour in November.

Grohl’s plans, is to hit the road with the Foo Fighters on a US summer stadium tour.

