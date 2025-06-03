Carla Harvey Plays First Show As Lords Of Acid Vocalist In San Francisco

Home News Juliet Paiz June 3rd, 2025 - 9:22 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to Blabbermouth, Carla Harvey, formerly of Butcher Babies, made a powerful debut as the new front woman of Lords of Acid on May 27 at San Francisco’s DNA Lounge, marking the start of the band’s 2025 “Praise the Lords” U.S. tour. The performance featured an amazing setlist, including fan favorites like “I Sit on Acid,” “Rough Sex,” and “The Crablouse,” showcasing Harvey’s seamless integration into the band’s provocative electro-industrial style.

Harvey’s collaboration with Lords of Acid fulfills a long-held personal dream. She has expressed that the band was among her top musical influences during her formative years, alongside Guns N’ Roses and Pantera. Her passion for Lords of Acid’s music and aesthetic has been evident, and this new role allows her to embody the “Acid Queen” persona she admired in her youth.

The “Praise the Lords” tour spans 27 dates across the U.S., with upcoming performances in cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Las Vegas. Fans can anticipate a high-energy show that blends Lords of Acid’s sound with Harvey’s powerful stage presence. This tour not only introduces Harvey as the band’s new vocalist but also heralds an exciting chapter in Lords of Acid’s storied career.

In April, Harvey released a track titled “Sick Ones.” The song was written in with Charlie Bennante from Anthrax and even featured guitarist John 5. The single came along with a great video and was the first single off her project titled The Violet Hour. Not to mention, this was her first release since leaving Butcher Babies.