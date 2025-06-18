Killswitch Engage Advocates to Protect The Planet in New Music Video For “Aftermath”

Home News Skylar Jameson June 18th, 2025 - 5:40 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Killswitch Engage, consisting of Jesse Leach’s vocals, Adam Dutkiewicz and Joey Stroetzel on guitar, Mike D’Antonio on bass and Justin Foley on drums, have released the video for their newest single “Aftermath”. This single is off of their recently released album The Consequence, which was released on February 21st of this year via Metal Blade. The video follows the ones they previously released from this album cycle “I Believe” and “Collusion”.

The music video for the song “Aftermath”, directed by Good Eye: Music Visuals, is a statement on the environment and protecting the Earth. The video shows the “aftermath” of the destruction that’s been done to our planet over the years. There’s footage of fires burning, smoke filling the air, flooded homes and communities that have been destroyed. It’s the type of video that might make you uncomfortable but to raise awareness for an important cause. But on a lighter note, the video also features the beauty of the Earth and humanity itself by showcasing people planting trees, cleaning up trash, protesting, etc. There’s stunning footage of animals, landscapes and more, that show the earth is worth protecting. And the captions regarding protecting the environment add great commentary to the music video. You can check out Killswitch Engage’s new video below:

Regarding the video the vocalist, Leach, shares “’Aftermath’ is a song about the realization of a tragic event or a war, and the strength it takes to rebuild and the hindsight of the loss, betrayal, and madness that transpired while going through it all,” Leach explains. “I think we can all relate to this in one way or another. We see daily the tragedies of humanity as well as the destruction of a place we call home. We have taken so much from our planet and ripped the scales in the incorrect direction.”

He continues by pleading for people to start caring about the world more, “This song is not just a desperate song with a sense of sadness and anger — it is a call to arms. I’m urging my fellow humans to rise above the helplessness and despair. I want people to see we need to put one foot in front of the other and start to rebuild our lives. Be it from an abusive relationship, a financial hardship, a death of a loved one, or mourning yet another disaster unleashed upon the natural world.”

Leach finishes by encouraging people to do better when it comes to protecting the planet. “We all have power to create change. To me, this works perfectly with the various organizations we partnered with for this video. We all have a responsibility to the amazing place we call home. All of us can make a difference big or small by just contributing to righting the wrongs and repairing the damage we have inflicted on our planet. Our hope is to inspire others to help contribute to keeping our home safe and clean for future generations. It starts right here and right now with us.”