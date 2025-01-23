Killswitch Engage Unveil New Video For “I Believe”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2025 - 5:48 PM

Three time Grammy nominated hard rock heavyweights and platinum-selling band Killswitch Engage are gearing up for the release of their new album THIS CONSEQUENCE, which will out on February 21, through Metal Blade. And today, the band has shared the video for the new single, ” I Believe.”

To help further explain the song, vocalist Jesse Leach says: “‘I Believe’ is about undying hope. During difficult times perspective is everything. Knowing deep down that ‘this too shall pass’ has been a beacon of light for me. I do believe there is meaning behind suffering. If we are able to push through difficult times and come out the other side, there is a renewed sense of purpose.”

The singer adds:” “I know there are much more commonalities between all of us as humans than there are differences. The good far outweighs the bad. This is my message to anyone who’s listening: things will get better! However, you have to believe that they will!. There is power in faith, there is power in manifestation and prayer! Keep the faith and push forward with the confidence of better days ahead. Do not let this world pull you down into despair. Tomorrow is a new day and a new possibility for change!”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz