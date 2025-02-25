Killswitch Engage Drops “Collusion” Music Video

Home News Charlotte Huot February 25th, 2025 - 5:48 PM

Killswitch Engage has dropped the music video for “Collusion,” a blistering track from their latest album, This Consequence, which was released on February 21 via Metal Blade Records. The video, available to watch now, brings a visually intense and politically charged aesthetic that matches the song’s fierce critique of power and manipulation.

Frontman Jesse Leach describes “Collusion” as a reflection on propaganda, control and the unchecked influence of the ruling class. “It speaks about the struggle between people in power and the common people,” Leach explains. “I want people to think critically, to read between the lines and to question the systems that govern us.”

The release of “Collusion” arrives just ahead of Killswitch Engage’s upcoming headline tour, which kicks off on March 5 in Nashville. The band will be joined by Kublai Khan TX, Fit For a King and Frozen Soul on the first leg, with a second round of dates in May featuring Shadows Fall, Fit For a King and Boundaries.

This Consequence sees Killswitch Engage continuing their evolution of heavy, anthemic metal, blending thrashing guitars, intense breakdowns and thought-provoking lyrics. The album is available now in CD, vinyl and digital formats, with a range of exclusive color variants for collectors.

Watch the “Collusion” video now, and catch Killswitch Engage on tour as they bring This Consequence to stages across North America.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz