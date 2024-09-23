Killswitch Engage Joined by Former Singer Howard Jones For Performance at New England Metal and Hardcore Fest

Home News Lauren Rettig September 23rd, 2024 - 6:18 PM

Killswitch Engage recently gave a performance at the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival in Worcester, Massachusetts in honor of the 25th anniversary of the band’s formation. While onstage on Saturday, September 21, the band was joined by former lead vocalist Howard Jones. Check out the performance below:

Consequence reports that Jones joined his old band members onstage for three songs in various spots on the set list: “Take This Oath,” “Rose of Sharyn” and “The Signal Fire.” Jones provided vocals alongside current vocalist Jesse Leach, giving a standout performance and creating an insatiable energy within the crowd.

“That’s how it goes, it’s unity – U-N-I-T-Y,” Leach declared after hiding with Jones following the first song. “Respect – that’s our community here in harcore. Give it up for my brother, Howard Jones!”

Jones was lead vocalist of Killswitch Engage from 2002 to 2012, after original singer Leach had left the band. Jones provided vocals and lyrics for three albums, including fan favorites The End of Heartache in 2004 and As Daylight Dies in 2006.

In 2012, Leach returned to the lineup as Jones battled with bipolar disorder and manic depression. Jones went on to form the melodic metalcore band Devil You Know, now known as Light the Torch. He also went on to feature his voice on Killswitch Engage’s 2019 track “The Signal Fire,” which the band reprised on September 21. Watch the performance below: