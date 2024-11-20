Killswitch Engage Announces New Album This Consequence For February 2025 Release and Releases New Single “Forever Aligned”

Home News Charlotte Huot November 20th, 2024 - 7:15 PM

Killswitch Engage announced their new album titled, This Consequence, is to be released on Feb. 21, 2025, featuring ten tracks. Additionally, the band released one song from the album as a new single “Forever Aligned” along with its official music video, according to a press release.

“This Consequence, to me, is the combination of everything the past five years has thrown at us as a band, as humans, and society as a whole,” vocalist Jesse Leach said. “This album is just as much about everybody and their stories as it is for me about my journey personally. Sonically, I love the combination of everybody’s ideas and contributions on this album. It feels more like a collaboration than the past few records have been. When all is said and done, I wouldn’t change anything about this album.”

Regarding their new single, Leach said “Forever Aligned” focuses on the connectivity of the world.

“‘Forever Aligned’ is one of those songs that is not just about us as humans, our love, and connection, but that connection to the unknown, the greater power, the universe, or God,” Leach said. “It feels like a really good first song to release not just sonically, but lyrically, as it is all about connection. The device of the world we live in could use a lot more connectivity.”

Track list:

“Abandon Us”

“Discordant Nation”

“Aftermath”

“Forever Aligned”

“I Believe”

“Where It Dies”

“Collusion”

“The Fall of Us”

“Broken Glass”

“Requiem”

Fans can preorder the album here.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz