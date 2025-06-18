Alestorm Unveil Epic New Single & Video “The Storm”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 18th, 2025 - 11:59 PM

Pirate metal juggernauts Alestorm have unveiled the latest single from their forthcoming album The Thunderfist Chronicles which is slated for release on June 20. “The Storm” is every bit as energetic as fans of the band would expect with melodic passages, fun riffs and anthemic vocals to boot.

Commenting on the track, the band’s Christopher Bowes offered, “Our new song ‘The Storm’ is about the raw, boiling power of mastic asphalt. It’s hot, sticky, and unstoppable, just like our music. We were busy one night drinking a bottle of creme de menthe and arguing about road surfacing when it hit us: nothing says pirate metal like molten tar and industrial paving. Hail Ve-Eplu.“

The band previously released the singles “Killed To Death By Piracy” and “Frozen Piss 2” following the album’s announcement back in March. The band has a consistent output, releasing their newest EP Voyage Of The Dead Marauder in the spring of 2024. They have also kept their touring schedule busy with a spring outing with Gloryhammer taking place in 2023 and Elvenking accompanying in 2024. The group will be on the European festival circuit throughout the summer before heading to Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky on September 19.

Alestorm 2025 International Tour Dates

6/19 – BE – Dessel / Graspop

6/25 – NL – Landgraaf / Pinkpop

6/21 – FI – Nummijärvi / Nummirock

6/25 – NO – Oslo / Tons of Rock

6/27 – CH – Grenchen / Summerside

6/29 – ES – Barcelona / Rockfest

8/1 – RO – Rasnov / Rockstadt Extreme

8/22 – PT – Pindelo dos Milagres / Milagre Metaleiro

8/24 – FR – Chateau Gontier / V & B Festival

9/19 – US – Louisville / Louder than Life

10/19 – NL – Den Bosch / The Rock Circus

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna