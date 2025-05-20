Alestorm Unveil Rowdy New Single & Video “Killed To Death By Piracy”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 20th, 2025 - 12:32 PM

Today, Alestorm is back with their latest anthem of absurdity, “Killed to Death by Piracy,” which is taken from their upcoming album, The Thunderfist Chronicles, which will be out on June 20, through Napalm Records. The track hits hard with razor-sharp riffs, rowdy gang vocals and lyrics packed with death, doom and pirate lunacy.

From undead hordes to rusty spoons, nothing is safe. The ditty is fabulous by how the music is loud, fast, ridiculous and it comes with a brand-new music video that is as over-the-top as the song itself. Raise your sails and prepare to die… the pirate’s way!

The band‘s upcoming eighth album, The Thunderfist Chronicles, is the next chapter in their outrageous saga, featuring eight brand-new anthems brimming with rowdy, shanty-fueled melodies and hilariously over-the-top lyrics that plunge the pirate metal genre to glorious new depths.

While talking about the album, band member Christopher Bowes says: “This album is weird and full of difficult riffs that I already regret. There’s a bunch of fun things to discover on the record though – we’ve got a cover of a song by our friends in Nekrogoblikon, a whole lot of other heavy stuff, plus the longest song I’ve ever written (over 17 minutes long) which features guest vocals from Patty Gurdy (everyone’s favorite hurdy gurdy player) and Sir Russell Allen (Symphony X singer and my favorite vocalist of all time).”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna