Alestorm Share Thrilling New Single “Frozen Piss 2”

If you weren’t already pissed off today, get ready to feel the rage. Alestorm has released a brand new single titled “Frozen Piss 2”, a fast paced and smashmouth record lighting the fire inside the listener to release that build up aggression and thrash out. This is the first single to be released from the bands upcoming album, The Thunderfist Chronicles, which is set to release this summer. Listen to the new song and watch along to the music video below.

Alestorm is a Scottish heavy metal band known for pioneering the genre of “pirate metal,” blending traditional heavy metal with themes of high-seas adventure, rum-soaked revelry and comedic storytelling. Formed in 2004, their music features fast-paced riffs, folk instruments like the keytar and accordion, and lyrics centered around pirates, drinking and absurd escapades. Led by frontman Christopher Bowes, Alestorm has built a loyal global fanbase with their energetic live shows and humorous approach to metal. Despite the tongue-in-cheek style, their musicianship is serious, making them a standout act in both folk and power metal scenes.

The bands new single “Frozen Piss 2” continues their tradition of outrageous humor and wild storytelling. The song is a chaotic, tongue-in-cheek anthem that satirizes extreme conditions and absurd adventures. Its accompanying music video features the band in ridiculous, frostbitten scenarios, embracing the ridiculousness of their pirate-metal image while poking fun at over-the-top metal tropes with gleeful irreverence.